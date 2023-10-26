Key Takeaways Apple is rumored to be developing budget MacBooks to compete with low-cost Chromebooks and Windows laptops.

Multiple reports and tipsters suggest that Apple is indeed working on affordable MacBooks in 12-inch and 13-inch sizes.

The low-cost models may be targeted at the education sector, and Apple is eager to boost sales amid slowing demand for its existing iPads and MacBooks.

Apple has long been rumored to be working on new budget MacBooks that could cost substantially lower than the existing models. A new leak now reveals more information about those rumored devices, which it says could come in at least two different sizes, with 12-inch and 13-inch displays. Other sources have also made similar claims in the past, and the latest leak now seems to further confirm the notion that Apple is, indeed, working on affordable MacBooks to take on low-cost Chromebooks and Windows laptops.

The new information comes from tipster yeux1122, who claims on Korean blog Navar that their supply chain sources have confirmed Apple's upcoming 12- and 13-inch low-cost MacBooks, with the latter reportedly targeted at the education sector. The report further suggests that Apple is especially eager to launch the low-cost models as sales of its existing iPads and MacBooks have slowed down substantially in recent months.

Multiple recent reports have also claimed that Apple is working on low-cost MacBooks to boost its flagging laptop sales. One such report came earlier this week from TF Securities analyst and well-known Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo, who claimed that Apple is targeting sales of around 10 million units for its upcoming low-cost MacBook(s). Another report from Taiwanese publication DigiTimes also made similar claims last month. As per the report, the low-cost MacBooks could come in Q2, 2024 and be positioned against the more premium Chromebook models.

None of the reports mentioned anything about pricing directly, but MacRumors speculates that the 'low-cost' MacBooks cost be priced around the $700 mark to compete against high-performance Chromebooks. While it's difficult to say anything about the pricing without any confirmation from other sources, the fact that multiple tipsters have been making similar claims about low-cost MacBooks suggests that Apple is very likely working on something along those lines. Whether they will be able to give Chromebooks a run for their money, however, remains to be seen.