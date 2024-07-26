iPad Air (M2, 2024) $700 $799 Save $99 This is the iPad you want if you're looking for something large, thin, and extremely powerful. Not only that, you're saving a ton here too, with the recent discount that knocks $99 off. $700 at Amazon

The Apple iPad Air is one of the best tablets that you can get. It's thin, light, and extremely powerful. In 2024, Apple took the iPad Air to new levels with the introduction of its 13-inch model. Not only does the new iPad come in a larger size, but it's also powered by the brand's M2 chip, further solidifying this tablet as one of the best.

Of course, with the size and performance boost, the price did jump up a touch from the previous model, coming in with a starting price of $799. Luckily, we've managed to find a deal that knocks nearly $100 off, which is the biggest discount we've seen on this tablet to date. So if you've been looking to buy an iPad but have been holding off, now's going to be a good time to shop.

What's great about the iPad Air?

There are a lot of reasons why this iPad Air stands above all others in the lineup. But perhaps the most important thing is that it provides the most value, which is something that can resonate with most consumers. While it isn't the top-of-the-line tablet from Apple, it's no slouch either, and still manages to pack quite a punch thanks to its extremely powerful M2 chip. Not only that, you get a beautiful and bright screen, which is great for movies, games, browsing the web, and even getting a little work done.

Not only are you getting powerful hardware, but you're also getting powerful software here too. Apple has done a wonderful job with developers to make the iPad experience what it is today. iPadOS is a fantastic base and the apps available from the App Store are at the top of their class. Furthermore, if you ever want to take your productivity to another level, this iPad offers support for the Apple Pencil and keyboard accessories.

Of course, this tablet also has some excellent cameras as well, with dual 12MP sensors, with one on the front, and another on the rear. Take photos and videos for fun, or just use the cameras to make videocalls with family, friends, and even colleagues. The audio's going to sound great here as well, thanks to dual microphones and speakers. Overall, you can't go wrong with this tablet, especially at this new price. So get it while you can because this $90 discount is the highest we've seen to date.