Apple recently added new iPad Pros to its lineup, debuting new versions that were powered by Apple's M2 chip. For the most part, nothing really changed, so for some, it was a ho-hum release. With that said, it looks like Apple is working on something big (literally) when it comes to iPads, as it is being reported the company is working on a 16-inch model of its popular tablet, and it could possibly arrive by next year.

Apple iPad Pro M2 Apple iPad Pro M2 The iPad Pro M2 (2022) is available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants. It'd the highest-end tablet the company sells, featuring a stunning display, Apple Pencil 2 support, and much more. View at Best Buy

According to The Information by way of The Verge, Apple is currently working on a larger 16-inch model of the iPad. Previously we heard reports that Apple was working on iPads with screens coming in at 14.1-inches and 15-inches. If this new report is true, this could end up being one of the largest tablets on the market. As for when it might arrive, the original report stated that it will arrive in the last quarter of 2023, which means we have quite a while before it makes it retail debut. One can only imagine the cost of the top-of-the-line 16-inch model of the iPad, with it most likely coming in close or even exceeding the price of Apple's current laptops.

Apple has been working hard over the past year, releasing better products and more importantly, updates to its software that increasingly blur the lines between mobile and computing devices. It's latest update, iPadOS 16.1 finally brought Stage Manager, a new multitasking feature was meant to make the supported iPads more powerful. While it's a good first attempt, many think that this definitely isn't the future. But, there is always room to improve and since its just software, Apple can work on it infinitely if it chooses to. So let's see what the future holds.

Source: The Information

Via: The Verge