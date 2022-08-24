It’s official: Apple sends out invitations for its 2022 iPhone fall event

Apple holds several public events every year. We typically get around four major ones annually. Back in June, the company revealed iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura during its main WWDC22 keynote. Now, it’s time to get ready for the upcoming and (arguably) second most-exciting Apple event of the year. It’s official, folks — the Cupertino overlord has sent out invitations for its upcoming fall event. We’re expecting a wide variety of device models, along with software-related announcements.

What you should know about the Apple event

The fall 2022 event will take place on — drum roll, please — September 7 at 10:00AM PDT. We’re expecting Apple to announce the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. That’s in addition to the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, and Apple Watch Pro. The company could also potentially overhaul its AirPods Pro and introduce a second-gen model.

As you’d assume, you can watch the Apple event live wherever you are. The live stream will be available on the company’s website. That’s in addition to Apple’s official YouTube channel and the Apple TV app included on your devices. So no matter what your preferences are, you likely will find the live stream on a service of your choice.

The regular iPhone 14 is rumored to retain most of the technical specifications of the iPhone 13. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro models will likely receive the biggest upgrades we’ve seen in years. These could possibly include an upgraded 48MP camera sensor, an always-on display (AOD) feature, and the retirement of the controversial notch (in favor of a hole and pill design). This potential announcement could be the most exciting part about this Apple event.

In the wearables department, we could be seeing an all-new rugged Apple Watch “Pro” model. If the rumors were to be true, this edition would cater to extreme sports athletes — rather than average users. Lastly, when it comes to software, we expect Apple to reveal the launch dates of its upcoming major OS updates during the event.

Which of the rumored Apple products do you plan on buying, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.