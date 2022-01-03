Apple’s 2022 product lineup will reportedly include new Mac Pros, a VR headset, redesigned MacBook Air, and more

2021 was an eventful year for Apple, with the company releasing many category-defining products across the board including an M1-powered iPad Pro, a brand new iPad mini, a new MacBook Pro lineup, iPhone 13 series, and more. It looks like 2022 is going to be even more exciting for Apple fans as the Cupertino giant has several promising products in the works, including new Mac Pros, a redesigned MacBook Air, a VR headset, and more.

Here are the Apple products rumored for 2022: iPads, Macs, and more

According to reliable Apple tipster Mark Gurman (via Bloomberg), Apple is working on some new Mac Pro models with the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that debuted on the last year’s MacBook Pro lineup. The lineup includes a smaller Mac Pro with up to 40 CPU cores and 128 GPU cores, a large-screened iMac Pro and a brand new Mac mini, with Apple said to finish its transition to its own silicone from Intel as early as June.

Next up, the report talks about “the biggest MacBook Air redesign in the product’s history,” a refreshed entry-level MacBook Pro, and a redesigned iPad Pro with wireless charging support. Previous reports claimed the 2022 MacBook Air will feature a white keyboard, more ports, and arrive in multiple color options similar to the M1-powered iMacs.

On the smartphone side of things, Gurman believes Apple will be launching a 5G version of the iPhone SE in the first half of the year, with the new iPhone 14 series arriving as usual, in the fall. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 8, a new Watch SE model, and a rugged version aimed at extreme sports lovers are also in the works. The last year’s Apple Watch Series 7 seemed a bit underwhelming in terms of design and features so it’ll be interesting to see what Apple has in store for us this year on the smartwatch front.

Elsewhere, Gurman says Apple is planning to launch a new external monitor that will be about half the price of the current Pro Display XDR.

Finally, the report notes that Apple may also launch its first virtual reality headset codenamed N301 this year. Originally set to launch in 2020, Apple postponed the launch to WWDC 2021 — which didn’t happen either. Now the company is reportedly targeting WWDC 2022 to finally take the wraps off the rumored VR headset. The headset is said to support some AR features as well and run on rOS, codenamed Oak.

Featured image: MacBook Air 2022 leaked render (by Jon Prosser)