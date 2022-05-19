Apple claims 51% market share in the US amid inflation and supply chain woes

Despite growing inflation in the United States, smartphone shipments reached a new high in Q1 of 2022. The report comes from Canalys, a global technology market analyst firm which states that the total volume of shipments grew close to four percent from the previous time last year. With this growth, Apple dominated sales, far surpassing its competition.

Apple dominated the market in North America, claiming a 51 percent share, which is up 19 percent from the previous year. Apple was able to pull this off with strong sales of its iPhone 13. Due to uncertainties in international markets, Canalys reports that Apple shifted inventory to North America, after an early push to other regions in the world. This re-prioritizing allowed it to capture more market share by fulfilling and delivering on pre-orders. It also reports that outside of the iPhone 13, Apple has great potential with its iPhone SE, capturing a new demographic with its more affordable options.

Following behind Apple, Samsung gained only a percentage, despite its large portfolio of products, giving it a total market share of 27 percent. While Canalys doesn’t offer much in the way of details, Samsung has had strong sales of its Galaxy S line, as well as its foldable smartphones, particularly its Galaxy Z Flip 3. Surprisingly, Lenovo takes the third spot replacing LG, who vacated the position after shuttering its smartphone business early last year. Lenovo was able to penetrate the low and mid-range markets, with a focus on prepaid products. Despite Google’s recent push with its Pixel devices, it manages to only capture 3 percent of the total market share. But Canalys reports that this could change this year with the firm’s release of the Pixel 7 series, Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Buds Pro.

Despite high inflation rates, North American carriers were able to keep sales attractive by offering heavy discounts or excellent trade-in rates. Naturally, going forward, it will be an uphill battle as supply chain issues still plague most industries. Canalys closes by saying that “The North American market is well placed to avoid any significant volatility in shipments despite the uncertain outlook of its economy”.

Source: Canalys

Via: 9to5Mac