Apple unveils the new A16 Bionic, its most powerful mobile chip for the latest iPhones

Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are powered by the company’s new A16 Bionic chipset. It’s the successor to the A15 Bionic and it packs more transistors and new components to further improve the overall performance in key areas such as AI. The new A16 Bionic is Apple’s first chip on a 4nm process and it features 16 billion transistors — the most in an iPhone. This new multi-core chip comes with as many as six high-performance and two efficiency cores.

According to Apple, the high-performance cores on the A16 Bionic use 30-percent less power compared to the A15 Bionic’s performance cores. The efficiency cores also use one-third of the power of the competition, which the company didn’t name. All this means the new iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are going to be more power efficient. The new chip also has a powerful five-core GPU with up to 50-percent more memory bandwidth and a 16-core neural engine for accelerating machine learning workloads.

The A16 Bionic chip also has a new display engine that powers the new displays on the Pro models this year. It helps achieve a peak brightness of up to 2000 nits and allows them to go down to a 1Hz refresh rate. The new display engine also helps with anti-aliasing and the always-on display feature that’s new to the iPhone 14 series.

In case you missed the announcement, the regular iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus models will continue to use the A15 Bionic chip. They’ll use the 5-core version of the A15 chip that was in the iPhone 13 Pro line last year, so it’s still somewhat of an upgrade over the regular iPhone 13 line. In addition to the new chipset, the new iPhone 14 Pro models have a lot of other new features including the new pill-shaped cutout. This cutout will, however, adjust dynamically to showcase various information such as the charging status, calls, AirPod pairing, and more.