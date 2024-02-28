Key Takeaways Apple's electric car project, "Project Titan," has been shut down, with staff moving to AI development.

Apple kept Project Titan under wraps for over a decade, with rumors of self-driving capabilities.

Engineers from the Titan project will now focus on AI, joining Apple's efforts in generative models.

Did you know that Apple had an electric car venture? If you didn't, the company had a branch dedicated to "Project Titan," which was Apple's take on the eco-friendly car. However, Apple has confirmed Titan is now closed down, as the company moves all of its staff toward its AI departments.

The end of Apple's Titan

Source: Unsplash

As reported by Bloomberg, Apple has had Titan around for over a decade. Reports about what it could achieve were sparse during that timespan; sometimes leaks would claim that Titan would have self-driving capabilities and other times, they'd say it doesn't. Reports agreed that the car would have been electric, but past that, the company didn't talk a whole lot about its automobile. However, regardless of what Project Titan would have been, the fact is that Apple is no longer working on it.

Fortunately, the employees working on Titan aren't being let go. Instead, they're being moved over to Apple's AI division, where they'll work on generative models. It makes sense that Apple is going full bore with its artificial intelligence efforts; after all, it seems that every big tech company is coming out with its own AI model. If Apple hopes to keep up, it needs every worker it can muster working on its answer to competitors such as Copilot.

As for how the car engineers will adapt their skills to developing AI, we'll have to see. However, seeing a tech company adapt its talent to a new role instead of laying them off is a breath of fresh air. The start of 2024 was rocked by a ton of layoffs across even the biggest, most successful companies, so while Titan is no longer being worked on, at least the people on the project can continue working for the company.