Apple Account Card is rolling out on iOS 15.5, replaces the ancient iTunes Pass

Gift cards are a great way to give someone the liberty to buy what they need. By offering them an Apple Gift card, they get to choose between Macs, iPads, iPhones, services and digital goods, etc. For a long time, the Cupertino tech giant supported an iTunes Pass that lived in the Wallet app. This allowed users to spend from its balance in Apple Stores by scanning its QR code. The company is now finally retiring the iTunes Pass in favor of the Apple Account Card. Similarly, you can find the new card in Wallet, but it works without needing to scan a code. Instead, you can just tap your iPhone or Apple Watch on the NFC reader — as you’d normally do with Apple Pay.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

iOS 15.5 Beta 2 (19F5057e) changes 🧵: New image for Apple Account Balance card (rebrand of iTunes Pass). “Pay with your iPhone in the Apple Store, shop online, or buy apps, subscriptions, and other services” pic.twitter.com/cKVIWqNEVw — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) April 19, 2022

Traces of this feature were shared by Steve Moser on Twitter during the iOS 15.5 beta testing phase. However, the company didn’t mention this change in this version’s release notes. It seemingly didn’t enable this feature until recently, too. Users running iOS 15.5 or later will be able to add it to their Wallet app through the plus (+) icon in the top right corner. It’s worth mentioning, though, that the option to add it won’t appear unless you have money deposited in your Apple account.

Once you add the Apple Account Card to Wallet, you’ll be able to access it with the double side click on either your iPhone or Apple Watch. After choosing the card, you can pay with it at an Apple Store by holding it next to the NFC reader. Expectedly, you can still use your account balance for App Store and other digital purchases from Apple.

Do you usually add funds to your Apple account or do you pay the company directly through your bank card? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: 9to5Mac