If there was a technology of the year award for 2023, it would all but certainly go to artificial intelligence. The technology has grown rapidly over the past year and went mainstream with OpenAI's ChatGPT. Many of the biggest tech companies, like Microsoft and Google, have gotten in on the action. Apple has been noticeably quiet, though, leaving people wondering what the company could be working on behind the scenes. For others, it might be worth doubting whether Apple can even keep up with its competitors' rapid pace of AI and machine learning development. Make no mistake: Apple is working on AI and ML, and it has some impressive tricks up its sleeve.

The next iPhone could have AI features

The Pixel 8 Pro is an AI smartphone, and the iPhone might be the next one

It's safe to call Google's Pixel 8 Pro an "AI smartphone" since so many of the device's core features are boosted by it. The next AI smartphone might come from Apple in the iPhone 16 (and more likely the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max). Multiple reports have indicated that Apple's next smartphones will have faster processors that are better prepared to handle AI and ML tasks. Apple is reportedly working toward bringing more on-device processing features to the iPhone, moving away from cloud-based processing on current models for some features.

As for what specific AI and ML features could come to the iPhone 16 next year, that's anyone's guess. The Pixel 8 Pro has a neat Video Boost feature that uses AI to upscale videos, and I wouldn't be surprised if Apple incorporated more AI or ML into its computational photography as well. Siri could also be supercharged with AI or complemented by a new generative AI feature. Apple is apparently adding more RAM to its next lineup of great iPhones, which is the biggest indicator that AI features are on the horizon. We're not sure exactly what Apple is bringing to the iPhone with AI and ML, but we know something is likely coming.

Apple is working on AI/ML frameworks

It released MLX, a machine learning framework that could bring gen-AI apps to Mac

Apple is also working on optimizing Apple Silicon for AI, and it just released a new machine-learning framework called MLX. The idea is that this MLX framework could be used to power generative AI apps on the Mac in the future, which could be foreshadowing. According to Computerworld, the new framework is powerful enough to train gen-AI models like Llama and Stable Diffusion. You can learn more about the framework on GitHub, but it's intended for developer use right now. The powerful machine learning tool was released last week in a quiet fashion, showing that Apple is slowly — but steadily — working on AI and ML.

A custom Apple LLM

Apple is reportedly spending $1 billion annually on generative AI development

This won't surprise anyone, but Apple is developing a large language model of its own that could power Siri or another feature someday. The company is throwing a lot of money at making an LLM, according to a Bloomberg report from October 2023. A team spearheaded by John Giannandrea, Craig Federighi, and Eddy Cue — three of Apple's most notable leaders in AI, software, and services — is leading the charge. Apple is reportedly spending in excess of $1 billion per year on AI development, and it's possible that the fruits of this labor could appear in products and features next year.

Siri has been infamously underpowered compared to voice assistants from Amazon and Google, and Apple is looking to change that with AI. A version of Siri infused with AI could debut as soon as next year, potentially improving its usefulness. Federighi might be planning to add more AI features to the upcoming iOS 18 update as well. The team could even bring AI tools to Xcode, making it easier for developers to create new apps using artificial intelligence. With Apple devoting this much money and talent to AI features, like an Apple LLM, something will come of it.

Plenty of other AI and ML endeavors

Some you can even use right now

These are just a few ways that Apple plans to integrate AI into its products, software, and services. The company is undoubtedly working on many more; we haven't heard about them yet. There are also plenty of AI features from Apple that you can try today, like Personal Voice on iOS 17. Apple is known for not necessarily being the first, but sometimes ending up as the best later on. Will that be the case with AI and ML? We'll just have to wait and see.