If you're not tired of companies announcing AI features for their platforms, you may be interested in what Apple is doing. So far, while other big tech companies are jumping head-first into the AI scene, Apple has been relatively quiet about its plans. However, the company is expected to break its silence with a wave of AI-based features, which will arrive in staple apps for iOS and macOS users.

Safari and Siri will sum up large blocks of text for you

As mentioned in a report by Apple Insider, the tech giant is working on a few AI-powered features. To start, Safari and Siri might get a new tool that sums up large blocks of text for you. In Safari, this will be possible via an in-browser option that scans the current webpage and picks out the main points the article is making. It's expected that this new feature will arrive in Safari 18, but there's no timeframe for Siri to get the feature as of yet.

Apple's Ajax will handle simple requests on-device

The report also claims that Apple is working on a way for Ajax to handle short and easy requests on-device. This means there would be no need to send data over to a server to generate a response, which Apple hopes will improve privacy concerns that users have. If the request is a little more complex, Ajax will beam the request back to its server as normal.

It's unclear what constitutes a request that's small enough to run on-device, but the report claims that Ajax will scan prompts to see if they include the names of any contacts stored on the device or any events on the calendar. If it does, it does not need to speak with an external server, and will carry out what you asked using local hardware.

The report also claims that Ajax's text analysis feature will sum up data from Safari or Messages on-device. It won't need to use an external server to gain context about what's being said; instead, it will naturally know about companies and locations, break down sentence structure, and use context clues to figure out who's saying what.

The report claims that Apple will begin rolling out these AI tools next month, and will include even more apps like Spotlight Search and Mail. However, we'll have to wait and see what those features are, or if they'll show up.