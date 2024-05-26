Key Takeaways Apple may introduce AI-generated emojis at WWDC, making it easier for users to express their emotions through custom designs.

This move may be part of Apple's more reserved approach to AI, focusing on practical tools for everyday consumers.

With Project Greymatter, Apple plans to slowly add productivity-enhancing AI features to its apps.

Sometimes, emojis have a hard time representing what you're truly feeling. Some services allow you to combine or design your own emoji, but Apple may be planning to make the process even easier. A renowned Apple leaker has let slip that the company may reveal AI-generated iPhone emojis during its big WWDC event happening in a few weeks.

Apple may reveal AI-created emojis during WWDC

The news comes via Mark Gurman on Bloomberg, who has a good track record of reporting what Apple is going to announce next. This time, he has set his sights on WWDC and what the company will announce during its keynote presentation. Apparently, Apple wants to dip its toes into the world of AI, especially given how its biggest competitors like Google and Microsoft are already going full steam ahead with it.

Apple is reportedly taking a more reserved approach with its AI plan. While other companies are stuffing artificial intelligence into all of its products, Apple wants to ensure that its own AI tools are more focused on "tools that ordinary consumers can use in their daily lives," and allowing other companies to perform cool, flashy things with their models. This involves a scheme called "Project Greymatter," where Apple will slowly add productivity-enhancing AI to its library of apps.

However, the tech giant is planning some fun ways of using AI:

One standout feature will bring generative AI to emojis. The company is developing software that can create custom emojis on the fly, based on what users are texting. That means you’ll suddenly have an all-new emoji for any occasion, beyond the catalog of options that Apple currently offers on the iPhone and other devices.

If true, you won't even need to open a special emoji generator to make the perfect reaction; just type what you want to say and the AI will make something that fits it best. It'll also be interesting to see how Apple handles sending said custom emoji; other companies have tackled this by turning the emoji into a PNG image so everyone can see it. We'll just have to wait and see when WWDC 2024 comes around.