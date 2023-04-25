Apple is wading deeper into the health and wellness space with a recent report that states the company is preparing a new AI-powered coaching service. The new service is codenamed 'Quartz' and will keep users engaged with their health by offering motivation when it comes to exercise, eating habits, sleep and more.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the new service is not slated to arrive for another year, but the groundwork is being laid, and it will work by leveraging data from the Apple Watch in order to make suggestions and create coaching programs customized for the user. As you might expect, the service will have a monthly fee, but pricing isn't available at this time, nor is there any detail that a free version will also be offered.

According to the source, Apple will also bring the health app to the iPad, along with new accessibility features that will make the iPad display easier to read. This will allow users to see their health and wellness information on a larger screen for the first time. This update could potentially be shown off during WWDC23, with iPadOS 17, which could also include a feature to track emotions. Apple won't be using any fancy technology here, instead requiring users to log their emotions manually and answer questions about their day.

The source states that perhaps in the future, Apple will be able to automatically detect moods using speech and other data collected. Apple is also working on a journaling app with similar features, but Bloomberg does state that the journaling app is not being positioned at this moment as a wellness project. As far as when coaching service will come to fruition, if all goes to plan, it could arrive as early as next year. But of course, since this is an early report, there is always the possibility that it may never arrive, or it could be delayed.

Regardless, Apple will continue to expand its health focus with its existing products like the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. When released, the Apple Watch wasn't an instant success, and only after becoming more health focused did the watch really take off with consumers. Apple has been trying to bring the same kind energy to its other products, with services like Fitness and Fitness+. It will be interesting to see what kind of synergies its products and services will have in the years to come.