Apple AirPods 2nd Gen $69 $129 Save $60 Apple's second-generation AirPods share the same design and form factor as the originals but come with a few under-the-hood tweaks. $69 at Amazon

AirPods are one of the best earbuds available right now, offering great sound, with lots of features, in a compact size. While the AirPods Pro might be an expensive option, the brand also offers its more affordable AirPods 2. With that said, we're now seeing a massive price drop for the AirPods 2 that knocks them down to just $69 for a limited time. This is the lowest price we've seen for these earbuds, which makes this a fantastic deal for anyone that's been waiting to get their hands on a pair of AirPods.

While these earbuds will work with any device, you're going to get the best experience by pairing them with Apple products. The AirPods 2 offer great sound, and excellent connectivity thanks to Apple's H1 chip, which can reduce sound latency by up to 30%. When it comes to power, you're going to get about five hours of use on a single charge and more than 24 hours more from the included charging case. With that said, if you forget to charge, the AirPods 2 can provide up to three hours of use with a quick 15 recharge.

Although the AirPods have physical controls that can be used for actions like pause and skip, you can also use Apple's digital voice assistant Siri to activate commands too. For the most part, you're getting a really good set of earbuds with the AirPods 2, and although they aren't the latest from the brand, they are an absolute steal at just $69. In addition, Amazon's holiday return policy is in effect, which means you'll have until January 31 to return them.