We've seen some great deals on the Apple AirPods Pro 2, particularly the most recent deal knocking them down to $199.99. But even at their discounted price, it is still quite a big investment. Luckily, if you're looking for a truly wireless set of earbuds from Apple, there are a number of other options that come in under $200. For a limited time, during Black Friday, you can purchase the AirPods (2nd Gen) for just $79.

The 2nd Gen AirPods offer a pretty good wireless experience with its easy pairing system and excellent sound. The earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip, which allows it to sustain an excellent connection with connected devices, and gives users access to Siri. The earbuds also have touch controls, making it easy to navigate through music without reaching for your phone. You can tap the earbuds to activate controls like play, skip, or even answer a call.

The earbuds come with a charging case that uses a Lightning connector, which can provide an additional 25 hours of use. The earbuds themselves can last up to five hours on a single charge when listening to music and around three hours if you're on a call. Thankfully, if you're running low on battery, you can always gain about three hours of use with a 15-minute top-up.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) have a retail price of $159, but in this limited-time offer, you're getting an $80 discount, bringing them down to just $79.99. While they are available from other retailers, this is the lowest price yet so far, so it's probably a good idea to grab them while you can.