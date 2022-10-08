Do the Apple AirPods Pro 2 support lossless audio playback?

Apple launched the AirPods Pro 2 back in September 2022. The second-gen edition includes some decent upgrades that first-gen users might appreciate. These include a new Find My case speaker, Apple Watch charger support, and a boosted H2 chipset. The H2 chip enables a new Adaptive Transparency mode and stronger Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The former allows you to hear surrounding sounds, minus loud noise. Meanwhile, the latter is allegedly twice as effective as that on the first-gen model. If you plan to buy the AirPods Pro 2, you must be wondering — does the H2 chip also enable lossless audio playback? Here’s everything you need to know about this matter in particular.

No lossless audio support on the AirPods Pro 2

Unfortunately, the AirPods Pro 2 don’t support lossless audio playback. Apple seemingly doesn’t state the highest audio quality they support. However, they certainly do not include lossless audio support. This means you’ll be limited to compressed, lossy audio formats. This is totally expected — considering Bluetooth connections aren’t reliable for lossless format delivery. Nonetheless, many people can’t tell the difference between lossy and lossless music. So this might not make a big difference to you.

The AirPods Pro 2 support Dolby Atmos content. This means you get to listen to compatible music and TV tracks in spatial audio. They also support head tracking — so the audio playback adapts to the way you move your head. This makes the listening experience infinitely more immersive. That’s especially true when you enable Active Noise Cancellation. By isolating yourself from the real world and enabling spatial audio with head tracking, it feels like you’re actually there at the recording studio. It’s not lossless audio, but it sure is realistic.

