Apple’s second-generation AirPods get a deep discount for Prime Early Access

Sometimes it’s easy to forget that Apple has a whole line of AirPods products. Despite initially being released back in 2019, Apple has still kept its second-generation AirPods around, giving users a more affordable wireless earbuds option. While they typically retail for $129 (Amazon has it listed at $159), the device has received an impressive discount during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sales event, being discounted to $89.99.

The second-generation AirPods offer quite a bit when it comes to features, with Apple touting that it delivers an “incredible wireless headphone experience.” For the most part, this still rings true, but it’s mainly thanks to its easy pairing system and ability to instantly connect the moment they are placed in the ears. The wireless earbuds will also offer support for Siri if you like to use Apple’s digital assistant. A lot of this sounds impressive, and it’s all thanks to Apple’s H1 chip, making it possible for faster connections, access to Siri, and more.

While there are touch controls, you’ll have to use taps on the earbuds to activate actions like play, skip, or answer a call. Unfortunately, the AirPods don’t come with a wireless charging case, which means you’ll have to charge up using a Lightning cable. There is a wireless charging case available, but it costs extra. Thankfully, the AirPods offer up to five hours of listening time or three hours of talk time, and the accompanying case can provide up to 25 more hours of use. If you ever get caught without any power, you can charge up the AirPods for 15 minutes for three hours of use.

If the second-generation AirPods sounds like something you need, you can head over to Amazon by using our link below to purchase them at their discounted price of $89.99. If you’re looking for an alternate source, we’ve also included a link to Best Buy, but the price is a tad bit higher, coming in at $99.99.