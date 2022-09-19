Do the Apple AirPods Pro 2 support spatial audio?

At its Far Out event, Apple finally unveiled the much-awaited second-generation AirPods Pro. While the new earbuds look exactly like their predecessor, they pack many notable upgrades and changes on the inside, offering enhanced noise cancellation, improved Adaptive Transparency mode, and better battery life. The new earbuds also deliver a more immersive audio experience with the Spatial Audio feature.

Spatial Audio is Apple’s 360-degree sound format that delivers a surround sound effect for an immersive audio experience. The format uses 5.1, 7.1, and Dolby Atmos data from a compatible video or audio track and applies directional audio filters. This creates a theater-like sound where the user feels that sound is coming from all directions — behind, above, either side, or below.

Spatial Audio is available on select Apple headphones, including the new AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro (1st generation), AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Max, and Beats Fit Pro.

The AirPods Pro 2 also offers the Personalized Spatial Audio feature for an even more immersive listening experience. The feature uses the front-facing camera on your iPhone to gather data about the size and shape of your head and ear and then creates a personal profile for Spatial Audio to deliver a listening experience precisely tuned just for you.

To enable Spatial Audio, connect your AirPods Pro 2 to your iPhone or iPad. Then go to Settings > Bluetooth and tap on the “i” symbol next to your AirPods Pro 2. Now, scroll down and turn on the “Spatial Audio” toggle. The easiest way to experience Spatial Audio is through Apple Music and Apple TV Plus. Spatial Audio will also work with any app or service that offers multi-channel (5.1/7.1) and Dolby Atmos content.

The new AirPods Pro 2 are available for pre-order on Apple Store, Best Buy, and Amazon. If you’re planning to buy, be sure to check out the best AirPods Pro 2 deals to save money.