Do the Apple AirPods Pro 2 support wireless charging?

Apple revealed the AirPods Pro 2 back in September 2022. This model acts as a decent upgrade when compared to its predecessor. It features an all-new Adaptive Transparency mode, Apple’s H2 chip, a Find My case speaker, and more. Fresh AirPods Pro users might not justify upgrading to the second-gen model just yet. However, those who have had the original pair since launch might be facing a terrible battery life at this point — which would justify the upgrade. Similarly, those using the regular AirPods might find jumping to the Pro line a significant change. If you plan to buy the AirPods Pro 2, you must be wondering — do they support wireless charging? Here’s everything you need to know about this particular matter.

Wireless charging support on the AirPods Pro 2: MagSafe, Qi, and Apple Watch charger

Just like the original pair, the second-gen model indeed supports wireless charging. Apple now supports the Qi and MagSafe wireless charging standards on all recently-released editions. So this means you get to place the AirPods Pro 2 case on a MagSafe or Qi wireless charger to fill its battery up. Of course, placing the actual buds individually on a wireless charger doesn’t actually charge them. Only the AirPods Pro 2 case supports charging through the mentioned wireless solutions. Additionally, as an exclusive to the AirPods Pro 2 case, you can also use an Apple Watch charger for the first time in the AirPods department.

Just like the original AirPods Pro, the 2022 iteration supports Dolby Atmos (Spatial Audio) and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Notably, the ANC is now twice as powerful — thanks to the H2 chip. Meanwhile, Adaptive Transparency takes the original Transparency mode to the next level. Think of it as the smarter 2.0 version. For the unfamiliar, this mode still allows you to hear your surrounding sounds. However, it blocks out the loud noise you might not want to hear, such as construction work sounds.

