Apple’s new AirPods 3 have an AirPods Pro-like design, Spatial audio and cost $179

At its Unleashed event today, Apple unveiled the latest version of its entry-level AirPods. The new AirPods 3 borrow many design cues from the more premium AirPods Pro, while also bringing along several improvements like a new wireless chip, improved battery life, wireless charging support as a standard feature, and more.

In terms of the design, the AirPods 3 don’t look anything like the AirPods 2. The new model features shorter stems that give it the same appearance as the AirPods Pro. However, unlike the Pro model, the AirPods 3 feature an open design and don’t have silicone tips. They also feature new force touch sensor controls.

For powerful bass and crisp highs, the new AirPods 3 come equipped with a custom, low distortion driver. Moreover, the earbuds also borrow the Adaptive EQ feature from the premium AirPods Pro that automatically adjusts frequencies in real-time for better audio.

Contrary to rumors, the AirPods 3 don’t come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which is understandable given their open design. However, the AirPods 3 do support spatial audio, which was introduced on the AirPods Pro. In addition, Dolby Atmos is also supported.

While the second-gen AirPods supported wireless charging, you had to shell extra for the wireless charging case. With the AirPods 3, wireless charging is now a standard feature and you also get MagSafe support. The lighting port is still there for wired charging. In terms of battery life, Apple claims up to 6 hours of listening time – a step up from the previous models — with the case further extending the battery life to a total of 30 hours. Finally, the AirPods 3 are also IPX4 water and sweat-resistant.

Pricing & Availability

The Apple AirPods 3 are priced at $179 and will be available next week. Pre-orders are open starting today. As with previous AirPods, the new earbuds only come in a single white color.

