Apple AirPods 4 $119 $129 Save $10

The AirPods 3 are some of our favorite wireless earbuds of 2024. So there's a good chance that the new AirPods 4 will also be quite good, considering they are packing quite an assortment of improvements. Of course, we won't know for sure until we get our hands on them, but in the meantime, they can be picked up for a good price thanks to a new discount that brings them down to their lowest price yet.

With that said, the discount isn't huge by any means, but at least it's something. So if you've been looking to get a new pair of wireless earbuds and wanted to score Apple's latest AirPods 4 at a cheaper price, now's going to be a good time to pick them up. In order to get the promotion, you'll need to shop with Amazon, as the retailer is the only one offering a discount on the wireless earbuds at this time.

What's great about the AirPods 4?

So the AirPods 4 comes in two different versions, with the standard model and one that features ANC. Perhaps the most important thing to note about these models is that you're going to get a slightly new look, and a design that offers a better listening experience and more comfort. You get up to five hours of use with a single charge and up to 30 hours total with the included charging case.

Naturally, you're going to get excellent protection and durability, with this model offering IP54 water and dust resistance. Furthermore, with Find My tech, you'll be able to easily find the AirPods 4 if you happen to leave them behind or if they ever get taken. Now if you opt for the ANC model, you get all the same features, with the addition of active noise cancelation, along with an awareness mode.

Plus, the case gets a small upgrade as well with wireless charging. For the most part, these are a solid offering from Apple, offering what makes its AirPods so good, just at a lower price. So if you've been looking for a deal, grab these AirPods 4, starting at just $119, which is $10 off the original retail price. And if you're still on the fence and want to look at some other options, these affordable earbuds recommendations might be more to your liking.