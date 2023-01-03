Apple has a pretty good AirPods product lineup, but one thing that is missing is an affordable option, which it could be working on.

When it comes to Apple products, one thing that always comes to mind is the price because they aren't cheap. While the company has done an excellent job of diversifying its iPhone lineup over the years, offering an option at nearly every price point, some of its other product lines have not been as forgiving, still costing an arm and a leg.

Unfortunately, the AirPods 2 are one such example, originally released in 2019 priced at $129, and don't really offer a whole lot when compared to its competitors. Furthermore, you have excellent higher tier options like AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3 that deliver incredible sound performance and features, which make the pricing of these units seem a bit more understandable.

According to 9to5Mac who have sourced analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong International Research Ltd, Apple could be currently working on a cheaper model of AirPods. Unfortunately, at this point, there doesn't seem to be any information about the product, with analyst Pu just stating that it will be a “lower priced product." Apple's current lineup of AirPods includes four different models, with the least expensive being the AirPods 2.

According to Nikkei Asia, the demand for Apple products seems to be weakening, with reports that the company has notified its suppliers to build fewer components for some of its most popular products like the MacBook, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Of course, in the current market, there's a lot of competition when it comes to earbuds that are in the sub-$100 category.

For the time being, we will just have to wait, as 2023 could become a big year for Apple despite its cutbacks in production. The company is expected to announce new MacBook Pro 14 and 16 laptops with M2 processors, new iPhones with USB-C, and perhaps most exciting of all, a mixed reality headset.

Source: 9to5Mac