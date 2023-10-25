Key Takeaways Apple plans to revamp its entire audio lineup, ushering new models of the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max.

The new AirPods will have a staggered release, with the AirPods and AirPods Max arriving in 2024, and the next-gen AirPods Pro in 2025.

The new AirPods and AirPods Pro will have new designs, and the Max will get new colors and USB-C.

It turns out that Apple's AirPods are pretty popular. And rightfully so, as they've consistently been some of the best earbuds and headphones money can buy for the past few years. With that said, with the exception of the AirPods Pro 2, the brand's current lineup, which consists of the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Max has seen a severe lack of updates.

For years, Apple has stuck with its current lineup without bringing any significant changes, and consumers have noticed. Well, that's all about to change, as a new report sheds light on how the brand plans to revamp its audio products with newly redesigned offerings, set to come as a staggered release over the next few years.

The report comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who reports that Apple is working on completely revamping its entire AirPods lineup. Reportedly, there will be a new base model AirPods, a new AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. As far as what changes we should expect, Gurman shares that all the upcoming products will have a new look, including charging cases were applicable and changes to the audio quality as well.

However, let's not get too excited, as these products aren't slated to arrive until sometime next year at the earliest. As mentioned before, these products will have a staggered release that will see the base model AirPods and AirPods Max arriving in 2024, and the next generation AirPods Pro arriving in 2025.

Ahead of the new products coming to market, Gurman also reports that Apple plans to phase out some of the current products available, removing the AirPods 2 and 3 sometime in 2024. As far as what to expect when it comes to the new look, for the base model, it apparently won't stray to far from what's available now, with the new product borrowing elements from the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2.

As you might expect, just like the AirPods Pro 2's recent move to USB-C, the upcoming products will also make use of the port, which is now found in a most of Apple's products. With the next generation AirPods, details a pretty scarce, with the report sharing that it will look different and will also have new hardware inside. Of course, plans could always change, as Apple has not gone on record to confirm any of the information above.