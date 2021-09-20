Get the Apple AirPods Max at their lowest price yet in the U.K. (£147 off)

The Apple AirPods may not be the best earphones on the market, but they sure are the most popular and recognizable TWS earbuds around the world. Apple made a lot of money from removing the headphone jack, as the solution to the newly created problem went on to contribute to some of Apple’s amazing numbers in the coming years. The Apple AirPods Max are a pair of headphones that carry the AirPods branding, which includes a typically high price in the U.K. of £549. However, they’re at their lowest price yet on Amazon currently, and you can get them for just £402 right now. While they’re still pretty expensive, that’s a whopping £147 off.

Apple AirPods Max The Apple AirPods Max are a pretty expensive pair of headphones, though they carry the AirPods moniker and play nicely in the Apple eco system. See at Amazon

This offer is only available for the Apple AirPods Max in Sky Blue, though the other color variants are different degrees of reduced in price, too. As a primer, according to Apple, these headphones come with a “custom acoustic design”, comprising of a stainless steel headband with a breathable knit mesh canopy, telescopic headband arms, and memory foam on the earcups. This combination claims to provide you with a comfortable yet strong and durable pair of headphones that form a seal around your ears with distributed pressure. There is also an Apple Watch-inspired Digital Crown for controlling volume, controlling playback, answer and end phone calls, and activate Siri. There is also a dedicated button for toggling between Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency modes.

Each cup has the Apple-designed H1 chip, and other features include Adaptive EQ, spatial audio, and 20-hour battery life. Just like with regular AirPods, you also get hassle-free one-tap setup, automatic pairing with all devices within the same iCloud account, and more. Keep in mind that the Apple AirPods Max charge over Lightning, and not USB-C.