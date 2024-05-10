Apple AirPods Max $450 $549 Save $99 The AirPods Max delivers impressive sound and offers fantastic ANC. While they aren't the newest headphones on the block, they are the best if you're someone that's using other Apple devices. Right now, you can score a hefty discount that knocks $100 off for a limited time. $450 at Amazon

Despite the AirPods Max making its initial debut four years ago, it's still one of the best headphones you can buy if you're an Apple device user. Not only do the headphones look fantastic, but they also provide sound great too. Plus, it features top-tier ANC capabilities, along with support for Apple's Spatial Audio.

The only drawback if you're an Apple fan is that these headphones are extremely expensive, coming in with a retail price of $549. With that said, we've managed to find a fantastic deal, which brings down the price by a considerable amount. For a limited time, you can grab the AirPods Max for around $100 less, which comes in at $449.99.

What's great about the AirPods Max?

Close

Apple is known for its meticulous approach when it comes to designing its products, and the AirPods Max is just one of those devices that represents the pinnacle of what the brand can achieve when it focuses on craftsmanship. The combination of a stainless steel frame paired with anodized aluminum cups, and a breathable knit mesh fabric for the headband — this combination not only exudes a luxurious feel but is also extremely functional, providing a comfortable fit that equates to hours of uninterrupted use.

But not only do these headphones look good, but they sound good as well, offering the perfect balance of lows, mids, and highs, thanks to a custom-built driver that provides an unparalleled listening experience. In addition, the AirPods Max makes use of Apple's H1 chip, which can optimize audio, and also process and cancel out external noises with its powerful ANC capabilities. Furthermore, it can also let audio in, just in case you need to keep tabs on the world around you.

Apple's Spatial Audio is also part of the feature list, transforming traditional audio by simulating a theater-like experience for all your favorite movies and TV shows. And don't worry about battery life, as you'll get up to 20 hour of use with a single charge, and a quick 5‑minute top up will give you up to 1.5 hours of listening time, just in case you happen to forget to charge the night before. These are some of the best headphones you can buy if you're an Apple device owner.

So, if you've been holding out for an opportunity to save, now's going to be a great time to pick up the AirPods Max as they've been discounted by $100 for a limited time. And with Amazon, you're going to get quick shipping and easy returns, along with amazing financing promotions when using the retailer's credit card. So get these headphones while you can, because this deal won't last long.