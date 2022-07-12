Apple AirPods Max gets a $100 price cut for Amazon Prime Day sale

Amazon’s Prime Day deals are in full swing now, offering huge discounts on smartphones, accessories, smart home devices, and more. Apple products — especially the relatively new ones — usually don’t get big discounts during the seasonal sales, but you can save big on some AirPods right now. For a limited time, you can save $100 on Apple’s premium wireless headphones on Amazon.

All five color variants of the Apple AirPods Max are down to just $449 right now thanks to the Prime Day sale. It may not sound like a huge discount, but it’s definitely worth looking into considering the AirPods Max is rarely available at a discounted price. And the fact that all color variants of these headphones are available to purchase, makes it easier for you to pick the style without worrying about missing out on the discount.

Apple’s AirPods Max is among the best wireless headphones on the market right now. It sports what Apple calls a “custom acoustic design” comprising of a stainless steel headband with a breathable knit mesh canopy. You also get memory foam on the earcups for a comfortable fit. The AirPods Max also features Apple Watch-inspired Digital Crown for controlling volume, music playback, and more. Notably, there’s also a traditional button for toggling between Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency modes. These pair of headphones also pack Apple’s powerful H1 chip along with other noteworthy features like Adaptive EQ, spatial audio, and 20-hour battery life.

While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen for the AirPods Max on Amazon, we think they’re still worth considering if you were looking to buy a pair of premium wireless headphones. If you don’t want to spend so much on the AirPods Max, then you can also consider checking out the AirPods Pro wireless earbuds. They’re also discounted for the Prime Day sale, so don’t miss out on these excellent audio products from Apple.