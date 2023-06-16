Apple AirPods Max $450 $500 Save $50 Just like the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max come with ANC and Dolby Atmos support. However, the Max variant offers more audio immersion, thanks to its larger size and over-ear cups. $450 at Best Buy $450 at Amazon

Apple makes some amazing hardware and is perhaps best known for its iPhones and Macs. But the company also makes some excellent audio products, with the AirPods Max being one of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. The headphones usually cost $549 but can now be had for $100 off, coming in at $450. This is an excellent deal if you've been looking to grab some personal audio gear that's going to take your music and movies to the next level.

The AirPods Max features a unique design that's made with comfort in mind, with its headband made from a breathable knit mesh that evenly distributes weight to reduce pressure when worn over long periods. The headphones also feel sturdy in hand thanks to its stainless steel frame and anodized aluminum cups, but there's also added comfort with mesh memory foam pads and its use of soft-touch materials.

While you can control the headphones from your connected device, the AirPods Max also features a Digital Crown that can be used to answer phone calls, activate Siri, or precisely control volume or other actions like skipping tracks. Music and movies sound robust thanks to the dynamic driver inside each cup, and there are also an array of microphones meant to cancel out the outside noise when needed.

Not only will you get impressive sound, but you'll also hear immersive audio thanks to the headphone's support for Spatial Audio. With the AirPods Max, you can expect up to 20 hours of use on a single charge and get up to 1.5 hours of listening time with just a five-minute charge. The headphones are available in five different colors, and it's available from Best Buy and Amazon at a reduced price for a limited time.