Apple AirPods Max now on sale for $449, the lowest price yet ($100 off)

The AirPods Max is Apple’s most premium pair of wireless headphones, originally released last year for the steep price of $549. That’s a lot of money for any pair of headphones, but the price has slowly come down with recent sales, and the AirPods Max reached a new all-time low price in the U.K last month. Now you can pick up a pair at multiple retail stores for $449, the lowest recorded price in the United States (from major retailers, at least) and $100 off the original cost.

This is Apple’s first, and currently only, pair of over-ear headphones. It has a headband made of breathable knit mesh canopy, an Apple Watch-inspired dial for controlling volume and playback, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and 40mm dynamic drivers. The AirPods Max definitely has excellent sound quality, though it’s not perfect — there’s still no support for lossless Apple Music.

Apple has updated the AirPods Max a few times since release. While the hardware is still the same, support for the ‘Find My’ network arrived last week, so other Apple devices can help you find the headphones if you happen to lose them.

It’s not clear when the current sale will end — Best Buy says the discount ends after today, while there’s no end date on the Amazon listings. As of when this article was published, all colors are on sale: Space Gray, Sky Blue, Green, Pink, and Silver.