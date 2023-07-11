In the years since Apple first revealed the original AirPods as a solution to removing the headphone jack, they've gone on to become one of the best truly wireless earbuds available. For Apple users they're as good of a pair of earbuds as any. With great integration built right into Apple's platforms, you get features like Spatial Audio, automatic switching, and more. But AirPods are expensive, and some people might be wary of spending hundreds on a pair of earbuds. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day deals, you can grab a brand-new pair of AirPods for under a hundred dollars for a limited time.

Prime Day 2023 started on July 11, 2023, and is part of a 48-hour deals window that ends on July 12, 2023. Millions of products see significant discounts during this event, with deals being exclusive to Prime members. With a free trial, new subscribers can take advantage of these deals without paying a subscription fee, provided they cancel before their free month is over. Although AirPods are frequently discounted, we rarely see prices dip this low for most models. As such, now is the perfect time to try out AirPods or upgrade your current pair of earbuds during Prime Day.

Apple AirPods 2

Apple's second-generation AirPods have remained in the company's lineup as the cheapest way to get a pair of AirPods, even after it released the third-generation AirPods in 2021. They look exactly like the first-generation AirPods released in 2016, with a few under-the-hood improvements over that model. AirPods 2 feature a custom H1 chip that facilitates quick and efficient connection with Apple devices, and you'll get the simple setup found on AirPods thanks to the inclusion of this silicon.

Battery life is good but not great, lasting five hours on a single charge and up to 24 hours with the included charging case. But as you might be able to tell by the AirPods' release date, they lack some of the new features and technologies found on more recent AirPods models. These upgrades include a new driver, new sensors, water resistance, support for Spatial and Lossless Audio, and more. If you're looking for all the best features in a pair of AirPods, we recommend passing up on the second-generation model and choosing the newer third-generation AirPods instead. However, if you're just looking for the basics and integration with the Apple ecosystem, AirPods 2 will do just fine at an unbelievable sub-$100 price point.

Apple AirPods 3

The third-generation AirPods are the next step up from AirPods 2, and luckily, they're also on sale for Prime Day. AirPods 3 typically cost anywhere from 30 to 50 dollars more than the AirPods 2, but they bring some key quality of life upgrades that make the earbuds worth the price jump. First off, they feature an AirPods Pro-like redesign, shortening the stems and adding a force sensor within the stems. This makes the AirPods 3 look better in your ear, and it also allows you to do things like activate Siri, pause media, and end calls with just a press of the stem.

Third-generation AirPods will also last longer, boasting six hours of battery life on a single charge and 30 total hours with the included charging case. They support new audio features like Spatial and Lossless Audio, which is great, especially if you use Apple Music as a streaming service. There are a ton of new sensors as well, including a motion-detecting accelerometer, skin-detect sensors, speech-detecting accelerometer, and three microphones. Perhaps most important, AirPods 3 are sweat and water-resistant, so you can wear them in light rain or while working out without fear of breaking them. For added protection, you can pair them with the best AirPods 3 cases in 2023.

Should you buy AirPods on Prime Day?

AirPods aren't updated all that often, so you have to be wary of buying outdated tech when you plan to purchase them. However, the AirPods 2 and the AirPods 3 can be great buys on Prime Day, depending on what you're looking for. Second-generation AirPods offers all the basics you'd expect out of truly-wireless earbuds, and it's hard to complain about them lacking new features when their price tag is under a hundred dollars. However, there are some great wireless earbuds on sale for Prime Day that will give you some additional features missing from the AirPods 2. Though the AirPods 3 aren't heavily discounted for Prime Day, getting Apple's best features in earbuds while only spending $140 is quite the bargain. If you aren't looking to spend big on AirPods, the third-generation AirPods are the best buy on Prime Day.