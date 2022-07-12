Apple’s AirPods Pro down to just $169 for Amazon Prime Day

It’s often hard to get Apple products on a discount, but Amazon’s Prime Day is in full force and has some excellent deals to bring to the table. The AirPods Pro were updated in the latter half of last year with a new charging case that supports MagSafe, and and they’ve been on sale occasionally since then for decent prices. Now they’re at a really low price compared to what they normally cost, as you can pick them up on Amazon for just $169.

The AirPods Pro are Apple’s current top-end true wireless earbuds, with an in-ear design and support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). There are three tip sizes that you can choose from in the box to ensure the best possible fit at different ear sizes, and there’s an optional Transparency Mode that pipes in outside sounds so you can hear your surroundings when you want to. This Transparency Mode is some of the best in the business, too.

What’s more, you can charge the case with either a Lightning cable or with a Qi wireless pad. There’s up to 4.5 hours of listening time with ANC enabled, about standard for wireless earphones. If you’re the kind of person to listen to music uninterrupted for hours at a time then you’ll definitely need to pause them every now and then and pop them back into their case. The only other downside is that there’s no USB-C support here, so you’ll probably be mostly reliant on using a Lightning cable to charge these earphones.

Keep in mind that we are expecting that there may be a new set of Apple AirPods Pro potentially later on this year, though with earphones, there aren’t a whole lot of upgrades you may miss out on. If what you want is great audio and powerful noise-canceling, then you can’t really go wrong with the AirPods Pro. These are some of the best wireless earphones around, and if you need earphones, there’s no better option — especially if you have an iPhone.