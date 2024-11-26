Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (USB-C) $154 $249 Save $95 An excellent pair of earbuds that pair great with Apple and other compatible products. Right now, you can score these earbuds for their lowest price to date. $154 at Walmart

You really can't go wrong with these earbuds. Not only are they great paired when paired with Apple devices, but they are also excellent when paired with Android and other compatible devices as well. You get great sound from an extremely compact package and the ANC is top-tier. Furthermore, if you're someone that loves to make calls while on the go, these earbuds will ensure that your voice sounds clear, even when the world around isn't so forgiving.

The AirPods Pro 2 usually come in at $249, which are pretty pricey, but are now down to their lowest price ahead of Black Friday. This massive discount from Walmart knocks nearly $100 off for a limited time, with the price dropping to just $154. Get this deal while you can, because we don't think there's going to be a better price for one of the best wireless earbuds of 2024.

What's great about the Apple AirPods Pro 2?

As stated before, despite these earbuds being small, they deliver in all the right places with excellent robust sound and powerful ANC. Of course, you're also going to get plenty of other perks here as well, like Spatial Audio and support for Lossless Audio.

But perhaps what sets these apart from other devices is that they also now offer "clinical-grade Hearing Aid capability and active Hearing Protection." So it goes from being a excellent pair of earbuds, to a proper tool that can help with your hearing and health.

The latest update also brings enhancements from Siri, with more interactions than ever before, allowing you to do more with the power of your voice. Of course, if you aren't a fan of voice controls, then you can always use the physical controls that are available on the stalks of the earbuds.

When it comes to battery life, you're going to get up to six hours of use and up to 30 hours total with the charging case. The earbuds can be charged using USB-C or on a wireless charging pad. And just in case you lose them, the AirPods Pro 2 offer support for Apple's Find My network.

As stated in our review, there's a reason why you see these earbuds almost everywhere despite their high price tag. Not only are they great for listening to your favorite tunes, but they can also be a valuable tool for work or even to protect or aid in hearing.

Get them at this price while you can, because this is an unheard of price that won't be around for long.