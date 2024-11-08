Apple AirPods Pro 2 $170 $249 Save $79 Despite their compact build, the AirPods Pro 2 pack in plenty of features, including active noise cancelation (ANC), Spatial Audio, and great sound. Best of all, they're now down to a fantastic price at $170. $170 at Walmart

If you're looking for a great pair of wireless earbuds, then Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are going to be it. Not only have these gotten better over time, but they are some of the best wireless earbuds that you can purchase in 2024. Although they have a retail price of $249, sometimes you can get lucky if the timing's right, and you'll be able to pick them up for a great price, while saving lots of money.

With that said, we're now seeing the AirPods Pro 2 down to one of its lowest prices since its release, with a discount from Walmart that knocks nearly $80 off. That means that you can pick up a pair of AirPods Pro 2 for just $170 for a limited time. But be quick, we don't think this deal will be around for long.

What's great about Apple's AirPods Pro 2?

The AirPods Pro 2 offers just the right mix when it comes to style, design, performance, and comfort. The audio quality is full and loud, while also delivering crisp details that fail to distort. You're also getting fantastic ANC, which can really let you focus at the tasks at hand, or just enjoy your music at another level.

Those that really love their music will be happy to know that the AirPods Pro 2 also supports Lossless Audio. And thanks to Spatial Audio, users can really immerse themselves in their music, movies or TV shows. Furthermore, Apple has continued to improve the earbuds, offering even more with recent updates.

The company recently added its new hearing health experience, which provides "clinical-grade Hearing Aid capability and active Hearing Protection." This makes the AirPods Pro 2 not only something you just used to listen to your favorite artist, but also a tool that can used in a different way for everyday life.

You also get complete access to Siri, with new interactions that make it even easier to get things done hands-free. But just in case, there are touch controls that are located on the stems which will allow you to play, pause, skip and rewind tracks, take, and answer calls and more.

When it comes to battery life, you're looking at about six hours of use and up to 30 hours total with the included charging case. This case can be charged using USB-C or wireless. And just in case you happen to lose your earbuds, the U1 chip provides the exact location using Apple's Find My network.

These really are a great pair of earbuds. And if you've been thinking about buying a pair, now's going to be a great time to do so. Just be sure to grab them as quickly as you can because at this price, the deal won't be around for long.