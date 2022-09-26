Do the Apple AirPods Pro 2 have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)?

Apple unveiled the second-gen AirPods Pro alongside the iPhone 14 series recently. While the new model doesn’t feature any significant design changes, the AirPods Pro 2 brings some noteworthy improvements to the table. They come with Apple’s new H2 chip, a redesigned inward-facing microphone, Spatial Audio support, and a new Adaptive Transparency mode. Coming to the question on your mind, the AirPods Pro 2 also feature active noise cancellation (ANC) support.

Apple claims that the AirPods Pro 2 offers up to two times more ANC than the previous model. The company says the earbuds utilize the new H2 chip and updated computational algorithms to deliver smart noise cancellation. However, like the previous model, the AirPods Pro 2 still offer three levels of Noise Control — Off, Transparency, and Noise Cancellation.

You can enable ANC on the AirPods Pro 2 by pressing and holding the force sensor on the stem of either earbud until you hear a chime. You can then switch between Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode by pressing and holding the force sensor. Alternatively, you can switch between the modes on your iPhone or iPad by heading to Settings > Bluetooth and tapping on the ‘i’ button next to your AirPods Pro 2 in the list of devices. Select the Noise Control option you wish to switch to on the following page.

In addition to these two methods, you can switch between the Noise Control modes or activate ANC from the Control Center on your iOS or iPadOS device. To do so, touch and hold the volume slider in the Control Center while wearing your AirPods Pro 2 until you see the additional controls. Tap the Noise Control icon in the lower-left corner to switch between the Noise Control modes. Furthermore, you can use your Apple Watch and Mac to activate ANC on your AirPods Pro 2. If you use the former, you’ll also be able to view the level of noise reduced by the AirPods on your Apple Watch.

