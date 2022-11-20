Apple AirPods Pro 2 Apple AirPods Pro 2 The AirPods Pro 2 pack in plenty of features, including active noise cancelation (ANC), Dolby Atmos content, and wireless charging, despite their compact build. See at Best Buy See at Amazon

We've seen some enticing deals on Apple's AirPods Pro 2 ahead of Black Friday, but now, we are seeing one of the biggest discounts yet on the wireless earbuds, knocking 20 percent off the retail price, bringing them down to just $199.99. This is an amazing deal, considering the earbuds made their debut just a couple of months ago.

The Apple AirPods 2 look no different from its predecessor but offers quite a bit of change when it comes to performance. The earbuds have been redesigned internally from the ground up, offering improved sound, with crisp highs and deep lows, thanks to its new custom driver.

The earbuds also have better noise-cancelling and spatial audio performance thanks to its new H2 chip. Furthermore, you get better controls with the new touch-enabled stalks that make it easier to lower and raise the volume. Best of all, despite all the improvements, you get better battery life, with up to six hours of playback on a single charge.

When it comes to other changes, the AirPods Pro 2 comes with a better wireless charging case that features a lanyard loop and speaker. The speaker won't able to play music, but it will produce an audio chime when it is charging, and it can also let off an alert tone when misplaced.

As mentioned before, the new discount on the AirPods Pro 2 are an excellent deal, especially considering that they were released just a couple of months ago. The promotion is available at Best Buy as well as Amazon, with both retailers offering a discount on the product. Apple also has a similar deal, but it isn't offering a direct discount on the product and is instead issuing a gift card.