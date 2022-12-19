Christmas is near and if you want to get some last-minute gifts, now's the time to do so. Although at this point, it's going to be a "Christmas miracle" if the delivery gets there in time. Either way, it's the thought that counts, and you really should take a look at the price on these Apple AirPods Pro 2!

Launched this past September, the AirPods Pro 2 came in swinging, knocking competitors to the ground. In our review of the AirPods Pro 2, we noted that the 2nd generation is a clear upgrade in both the audio department and the active noise cancellation. The battery life is also notably better than in the previous model, making these new generation buds the go-to choice for Apple fans.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Apple AirPods Pro 2 $200 $250 Save $50 The new AirPods Pro 2 earbuds are down to the same price they had on Black Friday. Getting 20% off on an Apple product that's been out for three months is an achievement in itself. $200 at Best Buy $200 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 earbuds come with a lot of different features, including plenty of gestures to control things like the volume or playback, ear scanning so you get personalized spatial audio, and plenty more. In fact, if you want to learn more about the AirPods Pro 2 controls, you can read our quick guide to find out how to play or pause the music, switch between active noise cancelation and transparency mode, go to the next or previous tracks, or adjust the volume, to name a few.

Of course, since this is Apple we're talking about, this is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of features, and we love every single one of them. The buds fit in nicely, the sound is excellent, and when ANC is enabled, you can really tune out the world around you. Having access to voice dictation, a gradual transition from ANC to transparency mode, and quality calls where you can actually hear the other person, makes us recommend these wholeheartedly.

Plus, at $200, it's undoubtedly a great deal, so make sure to place your order soon if you want there to be even a remote chance you get them before Santa lands.