Black Friday is fast approaching, but before the official start of the holiday shopping season, consumers are getting in on early Black Friday deals, with great prices on some of the hottest products this year. We've seen the second-generation AirPods Pro go on sale before, but now, we're seeing an even better discount, knocking $20 off of its original retail price, bringing them down to $229.99.

The second-generation AirPods Pro were released just a couple of months ago, and although the design didn't change from the previous model, there were a lot of improvements made internally. According to Apple, the earbuds were built from the ground up so that it could make improvements to the sound and also noise cancelling feature. In addition, it made improvements to the controls by introducing touch sensitive stalks so that it could offer users more fined tuned controls.

The core of the new earbuds is Apple's H2 chip which, when paired with the new custom driver found inside each earbud, can deliver a robust sound that is better than its predecessor. This is how the AirPods Pro are able to produce crisp highs but also deliver deep lows. The H2 processor is also in control when it comes to spatial audio and the earbuds' noise cancellation. With the new touch controls, users can now swipe up and down the stalk to raise and lower the volume. Best of all, you get better battery life with the new model, with up to six hours of playback time on a single charge.

Along with improvements to the earbuds themselves, the wireless charging case has also been revamped and now features a lanyard loop. The case also has a small speaker that will sound off an audio chime when charging and can also be activated when lost. When it comes to the price, the new AirPods Pro aren't cheap, coming in at $249, but for a limited time, during this early Black Friday sale, you can pick them up for $229.99.