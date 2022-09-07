Apple announces the next-generation AirPods Pro

Today, Apple announced a wide range of products like the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, and also a new version of the AirPods Pro. According to Apple, the new wireless earbuds offer the best audio quality possible from earbuds of this size. Although the earbuds look identical to the current model, there are many differences, mainly having to do with its internals.

The new AirPods Pro packs a brand-new Apple H2 chip allowing for high bandwidth connectivity. The drivers inside the AirPods Pro offer low-distortion audio paired with a custom amplifier providing more detail and broader sounds across a wider range of frequencies. Apple will also include a new ear tip option, allowing users to utilize an extra small (XS) option. The AirPods Pro will still come packaged with small, medium, and large options in the box.

Spatial Audio is a highlight feature of the AirPods Pro, and Apple has made new technological improvements to the technology for its latest device. Apple is taking Spatial Audio further with iOS 16 with Personalized Spatial Audio, allowing users to create a truly immersive experience with a personal audio profile. The audio profile will be built by using a device with a TrueDepth camera like on a supported iPhone and iPad. The technology will be used to map a user’s ear and create a new listening experience that is specifically tuned for them.

The new H2 chip will also deliver double the amount of noise cancellation from the previous model. It will also be able to drastically improve transparency mode with a new Adaptive Transparency feature, minimizing harsh sounds that occur from the outside world. The new earbuds will be able to quickly react to changing environments by processing outside sounds up to 48,000 times per second to look out for high decibel noises. In addition, the new AirPods Pro will offer a new touch-sensitive stripe on the stalks that will allow for volume control. The device will still retain the traditional controls for press, double press, and triple press.

Despite many new additions, the battery life has been improved, bringing an additional six hours of listening time on a single charge. Apple states that it is 1.5 hours or a 33 percent increase from the previous model. Now, with the charging case, you can expect up to 30 hours of listening time. Although the charging case will provide more battery life, that’s not the only improvement it brings. The new case can wirelessly charge with MagSafe accessories and can now also charge via an Apple Watch charger. The case will still offer support for Qi wireless chargers. In addition, the case will now support Apple’s Precision Finding feature, making it easy to pinpoint its location. Furthermore, the case will have a speaker to alert a user when the device is nearby and when it is charging.

The AirPods Pro will be available for pre-order online and through Apple’s Store app starting on September 9. The device will release on September 23 and will be available for $249.