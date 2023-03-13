Apple AirPods Pro 2 $200 $250 Save $50 If you're looking for some of the best earbuds that money can buy, then the Apple AirPods Pro 2 should be your target. Now that you can get them for $200, the best price they've had yet, you'll end up saving $50. $200 at Best Buy $200 at Amazon

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds you can buy right now, providing fantastic active noise cancelation, a sleek design, and more gestures you'll learn in no time. We reviewed this particular model in 2022 and we enjoyed pretty much everything about them, although we did find them to be a bit too expensive. Well, with the current deal that brings the price down to $200, the AirPods Pro 2 are more accessible. Since so many people refuse to pay more than $200 for earbuds, the $50 discount puts Apple's earbuds on more shopping lists.

What you'll love about the Apple AirPods Pro 2

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds bring a few changes over the previous model, starting with improved sound and excellent active noise cancellation. A really cool feature you will find useful is called "personalized spatial audio," so you'll have a listening experience that is catered specifically to your preferences. The buds also have improved noise canceling, allowing you to fully enjoy your favorite music without any of the outside noise filtering through. Of course, the effectiveness of this feature is aided by the fact that there are four different-sized ear tips, which means you have more chances to find some that truly fit your ears.

In our review, we also mentioned that the AirPods Pro 2 come with a bunch of controls and gestures that will help you get them to do what you want. From pausing the music to switching from active noise cancellation to transparency mode, you can do it all by touching the panels on the side of the earbuds. When using the adaptive transparency mode on your AirPods, you'll be able to hear your surroundings, allowing you to be more vigilant of your environment. The buds will use the microphones to recreate your surroundings, while lowering the volume of loud noises around you, which is ideal when you're on a busy street. While it may seem complicated at first glance, you'll learn them all in no time.

We're sure you're pretty excited to see what the AirPods Pro 2 are all about, so go ahead and place your order sooner rather than later since these discounts never last long.