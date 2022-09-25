Are the Apple AirPods Pro 2 waterproof? Do they have an IP rating?

Even though the new AirPods Pro 2 don’t feature any major design changes, Apple’s latest premium TWS earbuds bring several noteworthy improvements over the original AirPods Pro. The earbuds pack Apple’s latest H2 chip for improved connectivity, enhanced noise cancellation capabilities, a new inward-facing microphone for better audio quality in calls, and a longer-lasting battery. However, Apple hasn’t improved the durability of the newer model, and the AirPods Pro 2 still aren’t waterproof.

The AirPods Pro 2 are water resistant, not waterproof

While the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are not completely waterproof, they do come with an IPX4 water resistance rating. This means that the earbuds should be able to withstand damage from sweat and the occasional splash of water with relative ease. The IPX4 water resistance rating applies to both the earbuds and the charging case, so you shouldn’t worry if you plan on using the earbuds while working out.

For those not familiar with ‘Ingress Protection’ or IP ratings, the numbers following the IP signify how well a device can withstand dust and water. Since the AirPods Pro 2 have an IPX4 rating, the earbuds do not offer any protection from solid particles. A liquid ingress protection rating of 4 means that the AirPods Pro 2 can withstand splashes of water from all directions for up to 10 minutes.

The AirPods Pro 2 cannot, however, withstand being submerged in water, so you can’t take them for a swim. You should also be wary of wearing your AirPods Pro 2 to the beach as seawater is corrosive and can damage the earbuds.

As mentioned earlier, the IPX4 rating also applies to the new AirPods Pro 2 charging case, even though it features an open USB Type-C port and a speaker.

