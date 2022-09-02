AirPods Pro 2: What we know so far about the upcoming Apple earbuds

Apple’s family of AirPods has become popular amongst newer iPhone and iPad users. Considering that these devices lack a headphone jack, several people have resorted to the company’s wireless solution. Through AirPods, users get to take advantage of continuity features, such as switching the audio source from their iPhone to their new Mac automatically. To cater to different budgets and needs, the company has an entry-level model, in addition to AirPods Pro and AirPods Max — for those looking for more advanced features. The Pro model has been around for years, and Apple reportedly will be releasing the AirPods Pro 2 very soon. Here’s everything we know about them so far.

For the past few months, rumors have pointed at a late 2022 AirPods Pro 2 release. The company launched the first-gen model back in October 2019. So there is a possibility that Apple will give the second-gen upgrade some stage time during its Far Out iPhone event. The keynote will be taking place on September 7, and we expect the company to reveal the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8. If the AirPods Pro 2 don’t make an appearance during this particular event, then Apple may reveal them later this year through a Newsroom post or during the Mac/iPad event.

Apple currently sells the AirPods Pro for $249. Rumors point to the discontinuation of the first-gen model when the 2nd gen debuts. This makes us believe that the pricing won’t see a significant change. If Apple introduces a notably more expensive price tag while killing the original product, users on a tight budget (who are looking for ANC-enabled AirPods) will run out of options.

Design

We had been hearing about a stemless redesign for the AirPods Pro 2. However, recent leaks suggest that Apple will retain the current design — for the most part at least. These upcoming earbuds will allegedly feature a stem that is similar to that of the first-gen model. The charging case, though, might get tweaked to include speaker grilles. Those would allow users to play a louder sound when pinging the device through the Find My app. The charging port will still likely depend on the Lightning standard, though.

Features

The current AirPods Pro model comes packed with plenty of offerings. These include ANC and Dolby Atmos playback support, in addition to water resistance, Find My support, and more. We expect the AirPods Pro 2 to include all of these features and more. Leaks make us believe that the second-gen model will replace the proximity sensor with a skin detector for a more accurate auto pause/play. That’s in addition to potential fitness tracking and body temperature monitoring feature. In the audio quality department, Apple could be switching to Bluetooth 5.2, supporting lossless playback, and improving ANC.

With the AirPods Pro 2 potentially launching as soon as September 7, we can only sit tight and wait for the company to officially reveal them. While the rumors make them appear as a minor upgrade, the company could still have a few tricks up its sleeve. Ultimately, we can’t judge or evaluate an unreleased product — as the puzzle is still missing some of its pieces.

Do you plan on buying the AirPods Pro 2? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.