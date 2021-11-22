Apple AirPods Pro drop to lowest-ever price of $170 ($79 off)

Apple usually doesn’t discount its own products often, but for this year’s Black Friday sales are at least somewhat worthwhile. The AirPods Pro was recently updated with a new charging case that supports MagSafe, and earlier this month, the updated version went on sale for the first time at $179. Apple has now discounted the AirPods Pro to $170, the lowest price we’ve seen yet (including sales on the non-MagSafe version).

The AirPods Pro is Apple’s current top-end true wireless earbuds, with an in-ear design and support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Three tip sizes are available in the box, for the best possible fit at different ear sizes, and there’s an optional Transparency Mode that pipes in outside sounds so you can hear your surroundings when you want to. The case also supports charging with both Lightning cables and Qi wireless pads, like the upgraded case for the normal AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro The AirPods Pro are on sale for $169.99, the lowest price yet. Buy at Amazon

Apple isn’t expected to release an upgraded version of the AirPods Pro until next year at the earliest, so you probably don’t have to worry about a new model coming out right after you buy the current generation. Apple did release the AirPods 3 last month, which has a design somewhere between the original AirPods and the AirPods Pro, but that model doesn’t have any noise cancelling abilities.

If you’re not too interested in Apple products, check out our roundup of the best true wireless earbuds for more options. We’ve tested earbuds from Sony, Samsung, Oppo, Jabra, OnePlus, Sennheiser, and others to find which ones are the best options for every use case and price point.