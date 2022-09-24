Apple’s new AirPods Pro displays custom engraving in iOS during setup

After announcing it a couple of weeks ago, the day has finally arrived for those that pre-ordered Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro. The high-end wireless earbuds should be arriving in homes across the world, and if you managed to snag one and also get it engraved, you might have been met with a surprise when pairing it with your iPhone.

Those who personalized their AirPods Pro with an engraving can now see the custom design also show up on the screen as they set up and pair the unit with their iOS device. While this doesn’t add any kind of special features, it is a nice touch to see your personalized design on the display. If unfamiliar, Apple offers an engraving service for free when you purchase certain products directly from its online store. Currently, you can get AirPods, AirTag, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), or an iPad and have it engraved with a combination of emojis, letters, and numbers.

The new AirPods Pro looks nearly identical to the older model, with the exception of the case. The case remains similar in design but has minor changes, like a small speaker on the bottom and a lanyard hole on the side. The speaker on the case isn’t meant to play music and instead produces an alert sound when the case is lost or set on a charger. As far as audio improvements go, the earbuds are powered by a new H2 chip that brings improved battery life, better active noise cancellation, and enhanced controls with touch-sensitive stems. You can now also use Precision Finding to locate your device if they ever get lost.

The AirPods Pro can now be purchased online and can now also be found at physical Apple Stores and other participating retailers like Best Buy. They have a retail price of $249.99 You can now also purchase the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro from participating retailers and wireless carriers. The iPhone 14 Plus will be available on October 7.

Source: MacRumors