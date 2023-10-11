Key Takeaways Save $60 on Apple AirPods Pro 2 during Prime Day, offering improved active noise-cancellation, instant pairing, touch volume controls, and more. Now just $189.

Amazon's Prime Day deals are back, discounting some of the latest earbuds in the process. If you've been eyeing Apple's premium accessories, then now's the time to act. The company's AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro 2 are currently on sale and for a limited time only. Through the Prime Big Deal Days, you can save up to $60 on a brand new pair.

AirPods Pro 2 deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2 $189 $249 Save $60 Despite their compact build, the AirPods Pro 2 pack in plenty of features, including active noise-cancellation (ANC), Dolby Atmos content, and wireless charging, $189 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are arguably the best wireless earbuds for most iPhone users, and you can save $60 on a new pair during Prime Day. For just $189, they offer improved active noise cancelation (ANC), instant pairing, spatial audio, touch volume controls, and much more. And with the latest tweaks, Apple has finally replaced the Lightning port with USB Type-C, making them easier to charge. Alternatively, you could rely on MagSafe, Qi, or an Apple Watch puck to top up the case's battery.

AirPods 2 deal

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen $89 $129 Save $40 Apple's second-generation AirPods share the same design and form factor as the originals but come with a few under-the-hood tweaks. $89 at Amazon

If you still want seamless integration with iOS but don't want to overspend, then the AirPods 2 are the ones to get. While they miss out on ANC, customizable ear tips, and the USB-C port, they offer instant pairing, automatic device switching, and 24 hours of listening time when the earbuds and their case are fully charged. So, if you want to utilize the tight Apple ecosystem ties while also saving big, you can claim a pair for just $89 during this two-day sale.