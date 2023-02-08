The Apple AirPods Pro 2 were released earlier last year, and although they offer a lot of small improvements over its predecessor, the one thing that was missing was a USB-C port. Although this port may arrive on future Apple AirPods product, for now, we're stuck with the Lightning port for charging — or so we thought.

Ken Pillonel, who's shared his wonderful projects over the years on his YouTube channel is back once again to share his latest creation. While we have seen his AirPods Pro with USB-C before, and he's offered all the information previously to build a custom PCB and case, apparently, not many were willing to take on the project because it was quite complicated.

Since the last video showing off the PCB, Pillonel was hoping that someone on the internet would see it and starting mass manufacturing it on their own. But it turned out that there wasn't anyone ambitious enough to start up the project. Luckily, Pillonel is taking things into his own hands and will now start offering a limited quantity of PCBs, making it even easier for someone to try the USB-C mod on their own AirPods Pro.

In order to perform the modification, users will need a steady hand, opening the AirPods Pro case, and swapping out the Lightning PCB for the custom USB-C version. Overall, things don't seem that complicated when watching the video. If there is one drawback, it's that this mod will only work on the last generation of AirPods Pro. So if you were hoping to update your AirPods Pro 2, that won't be happening. If you're not really into tinkering with your things, you can live vicariously though Pillonel by watching the video above. Luckily, he's thorough in explaining the process and also has some excellent tunes in the video.

Source: Exploring the Simulation (YouTube)