Apple AirTags are compact and feature-packed, and are a great way to keep track of things you might lose. The trackers have been around for a few years and are extremely reliable and don't require a lot of maintenance. AirTags are a pretty good value coming in at just $99 for a pack of four, but if you're looking to save, this deal's going to be for you.

Right now, for a limited time, you can save 22% off, bringing the price down to just $19.22 each. While this isn't a huge discount, it's one of the best discounts you're going to see, as AirTags haven't gotten this low in price for nearly a year. So if you've been thinking about buying AirTags for yourself, family members, or friends, now's going to be a great time to buy.

Apple's AirTags are extremely easy to use and are quite precise when it comes to location information. AirTags are able to provide this level of service thanks to the brand leveraging its device network of iPhones, iPads, and even Macs to provide accurate and reliable tracking data.

Once setup and connected, you can easily track an AirTag using the Find My feature in your preferred Apple device. Best of all, you don't need to charge AirTags, as they run on a single button battery than can keep the device going for up to a year. AirTags also offers excellent durability with an IP67 rating offering protection from dust and moisture.

As mentioned before, this discount on Apple AirTags is a rare event, with the last price drop to this level coming nearly a year ago in November 2022. So whether you're looking to track all your personal items or just want to give some away to family and friends, this is going to be a great time to buy this 4-pack while this deal lasts.