It's a terrible feeling when you lose something, whether it's your wallet, backpack, luggage, or something more sentimental. Thankfully, there are some excellent tracking solutions available in 2024, with Apple's AirTags being one of the best, offering incredible accuracy and more importantly, affordability. While a four pack of Apple AirTags typically comes priced at $99, you can now score a fantastic discount that drops the price to just $78 for a limited time.

As mentioned before, AirTags are extremely accurate, and it's able to provide this kind of information thanks to Apple's massive network of devices like iPhones, iPads, and even Macs. The technology works by pinging near by devices and creating a location. The more Apple devices there are, the better the results.

Despite possessing such power, the device itself is pretty simple, and while it's made from plastic, it's actually quite durable, with an IP67 rating that provides resistance to dust and water. The internal battery lasts up to one year, and can be replaced with an off the shelf button battery. Of course, the most important thing here is that these devices don't cost a whole lot, so if you ever lose one, it's relatively easy to replace.

And if you want to add a little personal flair, you can always jazz things up with AirTag cases and keychains. Overall, the AirTag is the best tracking solution if you're looking for something compact, reliable, and affordable. While they can work with Android devices, the are best suited when paired with Apple products. As mentioned before, this is a great deal, with the four pack coming in way below its retail price at just $78. So if you've been curious and wanted to give it a try, now's going to be the perfect time.