Apple AirTag Apple AirTag 4 Pack $90 $99 Save $9 Apple AirTags are easy to set up and offer an affordable way to track your belongings. The AirTag is IP67 water and dust-resistant and has a replaceable battery that lasts up to one year. $90 at Amazon

Despite debuting a couple of years ago, Apple's AirTags are still quite remarkable, giving users a simple and easy way to track their belongings. If you're an Apple device user, whether its iPhone, iPad, or even a Mac computer, these are still the best way to keep track of your things, and now that they're priced below MSRP, it's a perfect time to stock up while they're on sale.

AirTags leverage Apple's device network of iPhones, iPads, and even Macs to provide accurate and reliable tracking data. What makes AirTags great is that, like most of Apple's products, they just work how you want it to. Also, they don't require a lot of maintenance, with a battery replacement that can be done at home, that needs to be performed roughly just once each year. Although AirTags look fragile, they're actually made quite sturdy, and even have an IP67 rating that makes them dust and water-resistant.

If all of that wasn't enough, these tags don't cost all that much, which means if you do happen to lose one, or if one does go missing, it's not going to cost and arm and leg to replace it. Whether you're tracking your wallet, purse, luggage, or pet, Apple's AirTags are versatile and are the best tag tracking solution out on the market if you're an Apple product user.

In general, Apple's AirTags provide a simple, yet affordable tracking solution. You pretty much set it and forget it, until some day you need to track something. The software is already built into Apple's products, making the process of tracking an item easy and seamless. While these typically cost $99 for a four pack, it's been discounted down to $89 for a limited time. Of course, this isn't the best deal we've seen on these, but it's not often we see AirTags get discounted, so it's a good idea to pick them up at this lower price while you can. If you're looking for something more, be sure to check out other great Memorial weekend deals.