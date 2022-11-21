Apple's AirTags are now on sale, with a four-pack being discounted to just $74.99, knocking $20 off of its retail price.

The Apple AirTag was first introduced back in April 2021 as a cheap and highly accurate way to track products. It utilized Apple's network of iPhones and other supported products to accurately pinpoint the location of a tagged item so that it could be easily found. While they aren't a deal breaker at $29 a piece, they certainly aren't cheap. Now, Apple AirTags are on sale, with the four-pack coming in at $20 less, priced at just $74.99.

Apple AirTags have had quite a journey over the past year. When they were first released, they were praised for their accurate tracking capabilities and ease of use. But, some users found nefarious ways to use them and derailed the positive reviews around the product. With more and more of these kinds of stories coming to light, Apple updated its tracker, making the product safer to use.

For the most part, these changes have been very good, although not perfect. But, because of its network, the Apple AirTag is probably one of the best tracking devices on the market right now. It doesn't require any charging, works for up to a year on a single battery, is compact, and is also water and dust resistance with an IP67 rating.

Apple AirTags are now available through Amazon and also Best Buy. The cheapest price currently is being offered by Amazon, coming in at $74.99. Best Buy also has them for sale but is charging $89.99 for a four-pack. If you're looking for something similar but not made by Apple, you can always check out Eufy's SmartTrack Link, which also works with Apple's Find My technology and costs just $19.99.