It’s okay to use an Apple AirTag to track your luggage when you travel

This might seem like common sense, but it’s okay to have an Apple AirTag attached to or inside your luggage when traveling on a flight. So why is this topic being brought up over a year after the launch of the product? Recently, German airline Lufthansa began informing its passengers that the use of trackers wasn’t allowed and that it didn’t comply with international guidelines. The airline classified the item as being dangerous, effectively banning its use. Now, the company has finally come out with a statement, reversing its initial ban, clarifying that trackers are indeed allowed in checked bags and are safe for use during flights.

Hi David, Lufthansa is banning activated AirTags from luggage as they are classified as dangerous and need to be turned off./Mony — Lufthansa (@lufthansa) October 8, 2022

The problem initially stemmed from the battery found inside AirTags. Unfortunately, it’s unknown how or why this mix-up occurred, but it was most likely due to Lufthansa misinterpreting travel guidelines. While there are restrictions on some types of batteries that can be packed in luggage or brought into a plane through a carry-on bag, the CR2032 found inside of an AirTag is not one of them. Furthermore, the battery is fully compliant with regulations and is found in plenty of different kinds of devices, such as watches, calculators, key fobs, pedometers, and more.

While it might seem silly to place a tracker in luggage, losing your bag during a vacation or business trip can become a nightmare. Airlines can sometimes take weeks or even months to retrieve and return your items. For many, this nightmare has been turned into reality, with reports of lost luggage skyrocketing over the summer. Because of these reported incidents, Apple AirTag and similar tracking devices have become quite popular, and although they might provide users with a sense of security, it’s probably a lot more difficult to get airlines to act, even though you have valid information about the whereabouts of your luggage. But, if you’re traveling soon, it might be a good investment, especially when it cost just $29.

Source: The Washington Post