Apple App Store will require apps to provide an account deletion option starting next year

Apple is well known for how strictly it enforces App Store policies. Whenever a developer breaks one of them, their app gets rejected until they abide by Apple’s rules. The latest policy issued from Cupertino is, unsurprisingly, data-focused. Starting next year, Apple will force developers to include an account deletion option in their apps, assuming users can create a new account through said apps.

As per a report from The Verge, Apple shared a new announcement yesterday on its Developer website. It states:

The updates to App Store Review Guideline 5.1.1 last June provided users with greater control over their personal data, stating that all apps that allow for account creation must also allow users to initiate deletion of their account from within the app. This requirement applies to all app submissions starting January 31, 2022. We encourage you to review any laws that may require you to maintain certain types of data, and to make sure your app clearly explains what data your app collects, how it collects that data, all uses of that data, your data retention/deletion policies, and more as described in the guideline. Examples of this type of data include electronic health records, and sales and warranty records. Please also confirm that the app privacy information on your product page is accurate.

So starting January 31 of the upcoming year, developers will no longer be able to submit new apps or updates to existing ones if they don’t meet the new policy criteria.

This change is a welcome one, as it will help users feel more at peace. It might even encourage them to try new apps since they will no longer have to worry about endless website redirects to delete their accounts from a service.

What do you think of this new policy? Will it encourage you to try more apps? Let us know in the comments section below.